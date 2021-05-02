Fires In Marttila, the rescue service prevented the fire from spreading to 25,000 chickens’ production facilities

In Southwest Finland There has been a fire in Marttila at night in a heating center connected to the farm center.

The on-duty firefighter tells STT that the fire could have spread to a nearby production facility with 25,000 chickens. However, the rescue service was able to prevent the fire from spreading.

There have been no injuries from the fire. According to the on-call firefighter, the heating center is located away from the settlement.

The Rescue Department received an alarm of a major building fire before two in the morning on Sunday. The cause of the ignition was not known early in the morning.