Sunday, May 2, 2021
Fires In Marttila, the rescue service prevented the fire from spreading to 25,000 chickens’ production facilities

May 2, 2021
in World
In Southwest Finland There has been a fire in Marttila at night in a heating center connected to the farm center.

The on-duty firefighter tells STT that the fire could have spread to a nearby production facility with 25,000 chickens. However, the rescue service was able to prevent the fire from spreading.

There have been no injuries from the fire. According to the on-call firefighter, the heating center is located away from the settlement.

The Rescue Department received an alarm of a major building fire before two in the morning on Sunday. The cause of the ignition was not known early in the morning.

