Fires In Luumäki, a house destroyed by fire, which may contain wartime ammunition or explosives

The rescue service and police isolated the area because of a suspected explosive. For safety reasons, the fire site should not be approached even after leaving the rescue site.

In Luumäki destroyed in a fire on Saturday a house that may contain ammunition and explosives, says the South Karelian Rescue Department. The rescue service and police isolated the area because of a suspected explosive. The fire site must not be approached even after leaving the rescue site.

According to the firefighter, the information about any explosives found in the building did not come directly from the property owner but through another means.

“Through the detour, there has been a suspicion that it is possible to have wartime explosives in such an old house. There is no confirmed information, ”said the firefighter of the South Karelian Rescue Department Toni Jaako tells STT on Sunday early in the night.

“The neighborhood says this has reportedly been the case before,” he adds, asking the reason for the suspected explosive.

Jaako could not tell until one o’clock in the morning whether the burned building had been inhabited. However, no one was present at the time the fire broke out, and no personal injuries were caused by the fire.

The Rescue Department received a notice of a house burning with flames in Niittytiie Luumäki on Saturday night at half past eight. According to Jaakko, the building was set on fire shortly before the announcement. According to the firefighter, the area is rural and the announcement was made by a neighbor from a long distance away.

With the arrival of the rescue service, the house could no longer be rescued, and the task remained to protect the smaller buildings in the same courtyard.

The rescue service allowed the flaming building to burn and go out on its own. The building was completely destroyed by fire. The rescue department left the scene at midnight.

The area will be kept isolated even after the rescue service has left, and the fire site should not be approached for safety reasons. According to the firefighter, the area is insulated with a flag line.

The cause of the fire had not yet been estimated from the beginning of the night. According to the firefighter, the cause of ignition is assessed during the day in cooperation with the police. The duration of the isolation, he said, is a matter for the police to assess, as the police have more expertise in explosives.