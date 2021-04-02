Fires In Lappeenranta, a two-storey detached house was destroyed in a fire

The fire did not result in personal injury and did not spread to other buildings.

In South Karelia In Lappeenranta, a two-storey detached house was destroyed in a fire on Friday.

The fire place is located on Kuurmanpohjantie, just over 30 kilometers from the center of Lappeenranta.

When the rescue service arrived at the scene of the fire, flames were already hitting the windows and end of the burning house. The fire did not result in personal injury and did not spread to other buildings. According to the estimate of the firefighter present, the burned building was of the front-house type and about one hundred square meters.

The fire alarm came in the morning after 9 a.m. and 13 rescue units were initially alerted to the scene.