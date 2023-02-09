Thursday, February 9, 2023
Fires | In Jorvi, the microwave burned down, day surgery operations had to be canceled

February 9, 2023
in World Europe
The fire caused no danger to patients or staff.

Jorvin A small fire broke out in the break room of the hospital’s day surgery unit on Thursday morning, informs Hus.

The fire started in the microwave oven. The fire caused no danger to patients or staff.

However, day surgery operations had to be canceled for this day due to the fire. Operations in the other units of Jorvi Hospital continue as normal.

The smell of smoke also spread to other units, which is why the patients had to be moved to other facilities, says Hus.

