Fires In Helsinki’s Mellunkylä, three terraced houses burned down, the fire originated from outside

In Helsinki a seven-apartment townhouse caught fire late Monday night. The fire spread to three apartments.

On-call firefighter Vesa Paatelman according to the fire had originated outside the building. The fire investigation finds out how the fire had started.

All the residents of the terraced house had evacuated from the burning building. According to the on-duty firefighter, residents of the four apartments can return to their homes.

An alarm from a large fire in Mellunkylä, Vesala Uittamontie, came about a quarter to eleven on Monday night. According to the rescue media service, more than 20 rescue units were sent to the scene.

One the apartments were in flames when the rescue service arrived on the scene, and there was a danger that the entire townhouse would be destroyed by fire. At two o’clock at night, a post-guard was on the scene.

Paatelma says that the fire had spread to the roof structures and from there spread to other dwellings. The apartments also suffer from water damage due to fire-fighting work.

According to the patrol, four homes were rescued by a well-done fire break that protected them from the spread of fire. A fire break can limit the spread of fire and smoke in buildings.