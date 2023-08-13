There are at least 93 confirmed victims of the devastating fire that destroyed the Hawaiian island of Maui, in particular the city of Lahaina. This was reported by the governor of the state, Josh Green, in a press conference, warning that the budget “will continue to rise. We want to prepare people for this.” Flames engulfed the island last week, making this fire the most serious in the United States in the last century, surpassing the toll of the 2018 fire in Northern California, which had caused 85 deaths. Meanwhile, a message has also arrived from Pope Francis, who said he was praying for the victims of the disaster.

DNA is used to identify the victims

Many more victims are feared in Hawaii than the 93 reported so far from the very serious fire that “melted even the metal”: only 3% of the area devastated by the flames has so far been searched, even with the help of rescue dogs, and for the identification of the victims we proceed with the DNA. The head of the Maui police, John Pelletier, took stock of the dramatic situation, who – according to the international media – invited the population to undergo DNA tests in a nearby facility to speed up the identifications.

Billions of damages

There are 2,200 structures destroyed or damaged in West Maui alone, of which 86% are residential buildings, following the fires that hit the island of Maui, in the Hawaiian archipelago. This is always reported by the governor of Hawaii. “Losses are estimated at about $6 billion,” Green said, adding that it will take “an incredible amount of time” to recover.

Maui, the burning island filmed from an airliner: the passenger remains silent in front of the devastation



The federal emergency management agency said it had marked with an X cars and buildings that have already received an initial inspection, but inside which there could still be victims. On the second passage of the teams, in case of discovery of remains, they will be marked with the letters “Hr”.

Governor Josh Green promises more advanced warning systems for the future amid controversy. Hawaiian Electric is under accusation: the company did not disconnect the current as it should be done in case of strong winds, letting them tear the light wires, causing the sparks that almost certainly started the outbreaks.

Hurricane winds and drought helped fuel the flames

According to what has been reconstructed so far, a spark and a strong wind were enough to feed the flames, transforming a heavenly place into hell: simultaneously unleashing seven fires on the northwest islands of the Hawaiian archipelago, in areas that had long been affected by an unusual Drought. According to the Honolulu National Weather Service, winds from Hurricane Dora reached 60 mph. Drought or abnormally dry conditions across much of Hawaii, including the entire island of Maui, also played a role.

About 14 percent of the state experiences severe or moderate drought, according to the US Drought Monitor, while 80 percent of Hawaii is rated abnormally dry. Dry weather sucks moisture out of vegetation, which means it can catch fire more easily and then spread.

Scientists have calculated that 90% of Hawaii is receiving less rainfall than it did a century ago. Maui was under a red alert before the fires broke out. Strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which tore through the coast of Hawaii on Tuesday, helped further fuel the flames.

A horror movie disaster

The scenario is like a horror movie: blackened carcasses of cars disorderly parked during the escape, houses and shops without walls and windows, incinerated light poles and elevators that emerge from piles of rubble that were condominiums a few days ago. In front of the port of Lahaina, the iconic Banyan Tree and the small microcosm that inhabited it were also burned: birds, cats and other animals. It was one of the largest “banyan” trees in the United States, a symbol of the city in Hawaii.

Almost 15 thousand tourists have already left Maui thanks to the additional flights provided by the airlines, while the authorities advise against “non-essential travel on the island”, the hardest hit with three fires that were fueled by strong winds and dry bush. Here the flames have not spared palm trees, houses and even the boats moored at the port and the smell of burning continues to be felt in the air.

Italians still stranded in Maui. An assistance desk is open at the airport

An assistance desk for Italians with staff from the Italian consulate general in San Francisco has opened at Maui International Airport. The Farnesina made it known on Twitter by posting some photos of the location and the link for updates and contacts. The death toll from the fires that hit the island of Maui in the Hawaiian archipelago has risen to at least 93, according to reports from the county of Maui.

There are also currently 60 Italians in the Hawaiian archipelago whom the Farnesina has tracked down. “The US authorities have confirmed to us that there are no compatriots among the victims,” ​​said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, expressing closeness to Washington. «In close collaboration with the Farnesina, Minister Tajani and the embassy in Washington, we are trying to contact our 60 compatriots registered as present in Maui. We have traced more than half of them, but it is not easy because the radio links and telephone connections are still interrupted,” he told Rainews the consul general in San Francisco Sergio Strozzi who works closely with the honorary consul in Hawaii, Michele Carbone.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation

Controversy has arisen from many quarters due to the lack of warning, in the face of a natural disaster that brings back memories, the tsunami of 1960, which claimed 61 victims.

Hawaii prosecutors have announced the opening of an investigation into how authorities handled the devastating fires. Attorney General Anne Lopez will conduct a “comprehensive analysis” of decisions made by officials in response to the fires, her office announced Friday afternoon, the agency said. Cnn. “As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this understanding work.”

Although Hawaii boasts the largest integrated outdoor warning system for public safety, with approximately 400 sirens deployed throughout the island chain to warn people of natural disasters or other imminent threats, many of the survivors said they did not hearing any sirens and only realizing they were in danger after seeing flames or hearing explosions.

Authorities in Lahaina County, where the first fire broke out on the island of Maui on Tuesday, said they used emergency alerts delivered via cell phone messages and TV and radio alerts. However, it is not clear whether these notices were sent before breakdowns from the fires cut off most communications.

The speed with which the flames advanced on the island would also have made alarm communications difficult. Firefighters said the fire had moved so rapidly from the bush to residential areas that it was impossible to send timely messages to emergency management agencies, which were responsible for raising the alarm.

“Recovery is going to be extraordinarily difficult, but we want people to go home and just do what they can to assess safely, because it’s quite dangerous,” Governor Green said. Hawaii News Now.