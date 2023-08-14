The new death toll from the terrible fires on the island of Maui in Hawaii is 96 confirmed dead. This was confirmed by local authorities.

A desk for assistance to Italians has been opened at Maui’s international airport, the Farnesina announced, explaining that the desk is operated by staff from the Consulate General in San Francisco. Twitter also provides the telephone numbers and email addresses of the Consulate of San Francisco and the Honorary Consulate of Honolulu in order to make reports and requests for assistance.