Wildfires in Hawaii have killed 96 people, while hundreds are still being searched for missing. The Island Tourism Authority estimates that around 46,000 residents and visitors have been evacuated from West Maui, the area primarily affected by the fire. Amid criticism for a late response, Hawaii state and federal authorities organize care for the victims of the deadliest fire in the United States in the last century.

“We are prepared for a lot of tragic stories,” Josh Green, governor of the state of Hawaii, declared on Monday, August 14, six days after the fires started. As rescue efforts progress, the death toll is sure to rise, rising to 96. The politician estimated that between 10 and 20 bodies could be found every day.

Survivors expressed feeling disarmed by the scale of the disaster, while the fire department is still struggling to contain flare-ups. The National Weather Service confirmed that Hurricane Dora is partially responsible for the speed of the winds that spread the fire across the island.

Amid the ruins of the once-touristy and historic town of Lahaina, ravaged by fire, rescuers roam the streets with sniffing dogs, specially trained to search for human remains. So far, the dogs have only managed to cover 3% of the burned territory, said John Pelletier, police chief for the island of Maui.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent more than 250 members to assist those affected, including 45 members of the Disaster Survivor Assistance team, specialized in identifying the most critical needs . The Red Cross and the County of Maui operate six shelters, where nearly 2,900 people have slept since the fires started.

Teams of Maui resident volunteers collect donations of basic necessities to deliver to victims in affected areas. As the roads remain closed, deliveries are made by boat, from one side of the island to the other.

Volunteers load supplies onto a boat bound for West Maui at the Kihei Pier after a wildfire destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii on August 13, 2023. AP – Stephen Lam

“They lost everything, their houses, their jobs. So the people are a real family, a community,” Charlotte, a volunteer, told France 24.

Gov. Josh Green noted that if more people are not being treated for severe burns, it is because the fire “was so powerful that it took lives, leaving no survivors.”

Search for hundreds of missing

Relatives and friends of the disappeared persons feed an online database, in which members of the civilian population contribute to reporting who has been found and who is still being searched for. The exact number of missing people is unknown, but authorities estimate it to be in the hundreds.

“There are people who have been found alive and severely disoriented by what they experienced. We keep hope! “, Heather Baylosis posted on Instagram, warning about the disappearance of her couple’s relatives.

Rescue teams are moving “street by street, block by block between cars, and soon they will be entering buildings,” said Jeff Hickman, director of public affairs for the Hawaii Department of Defense. The official assured that the searches will be accelerated, with the hope of offering answers, potentially a beginning to the mourning of the inhabitants of Maui.

On Sunday, almost twice as many people attended church than usual, noted Scott Landis, the pastor of Keawal’i Church in Makena, a town on the south of Maui. “You could see that people were here looking for a word of hope,” he said. Among them, relatives and friends of whom they have not yet met, “fearing the worst.”

The warning sirens did not sound

Maui residents criticized that not enough was done to warn them of the impending disaster. Warning sirens around the island, specifically designed to warn the population, did not sound. Josh Green reported that he will launch an investigation to explain the reason. “It’s not about assigning blame, but understanding which responses worked and which didn’t,” he said.

The authorities were reporting the progress of the fire through social networks, reports that did not reach the entire population. Blackouts of electricity and phone lines prevented the other forms of alarm. On Wednesday, August 9, power was cut off in nearly 14,000 homes.

Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said the National Guard, Army Corps of Engineers and Coast Guard are assisting in community recovery efforts. However, there are no active Army forces to date, although they are ready to provide the necessary help.

“We all fully understand the pain that is being experienced now. We want to do everything we can to help. But we also don’t want to contribute to the problem by sending unnecessary reinforcements that would hinder the response to the emergency,” Ryder said.

Emergency personnel conduct searches Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, of properties destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. AP – Stephen Lam

To date, National Guard helicopters have dropped more than 189,000 gallons of water on wildfires and the Army Corps of Engineers has dispatched debris removal crews and electrical experts. The Army Reserve is in charge of collecting and distributing supplies, the uniformed officer explained.

FEMA estimates the cost to rebuild Lahaina, which has more than 2,200 damaged or destroyed structures, at $5.5 billion.

It’s still too risky to go back

The burning of houses, pipes and cars, and therefore of materials such as rubber, metal and plastic, released highly toxic particles into the air. Witnesses to the fires speak of immense clouds of black smoke over the affected cities.

Diana Felton, a toxicologist for the State of Hawaii, told public radio that it could take weeks, or months, to clean up the contaminants. Toxic particles will remain in the air even after the flames are out.

FEMA is monitoring the area to establish detailed risk factors. “It is a dangerous area and that is why the experts are here. We are not doing anyone a favor by allowing a quick return, it would be allowing them to get sick,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

The fire is estimated to have spread over 850 hectares of land in the west of the island.

With Reuters and AP