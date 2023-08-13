At least 4,500 people are homeless and homeless on Maui, the island ravaged by wildfires that ripped through the city of Lahaina. The survivors who managed to flee from danger began to return to the urban core, now devastated, this Saturday, August 12.

There are already 80 people who have lost their lives in the fires that burn in Maui, Hawaii. It is the worst natural disaster to hit the state since 1960, when a tsunami killed 61 people.

The death toll could rise in the coming hours as search teams are still examining the ruins of more than a thousand destroyed buildings.

In statements to the chain MSNBC, the senator for Hawaii Brian Schatz recalled that “no one has entered these burned structures yet and that is where, unfortunately, we anticipate the number of deaths will increase.”

The flames are still active in three different sources, which are close to being completely contained, according to the authorities in the region.

According to official data, a total of 1,418 people were on Friday in the six temporary shelters that have been set up to care for those affected by the most serious natural tragedy that the US archipelago has experienced in its history.

This was stated by the governor of Hawaii himself, Josh Green, who admitted Friday in an interview that it could still be more than a week before local authorities can comb the charred remains of the historic city of Lahaina to get an idea of ​​the number total number of victims.

In fact, the county points out in its latest statement, the historic burned area of ​​the city of Lahaina remains blocked. “People are warned to stay out of the area due to hazards such as toxic airborne particles,” the text states.

This port city, which in the 19th century enjoyed great social and economic importance and became the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii for half a century, was almost completely destroyed. Around 80% has been lost, says the state government.

