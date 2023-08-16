The new death toll from the fires that devastated the island of Maui in Hawaii is 106 confirmed dead. Cnn reports it while Governor Josh Green admitted the difficulties in identifying the victims and acknowledged that it could take weeks.

According to Maui authorities, only five of the 106 victims have been identified. Families awaiting news of missing loved ones were asked to provide DNA samples. Green confirmed to CNN that hundreds of rescuers, with the help of dogs trained to search for corpses, continue their operations amidst the ashes of what used to be homes and businesses that have been devoured by flames.