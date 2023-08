The new death toll from the terrible fire on the island of Maui, in Hawaii, is at least 53 dead. “Another 17 victims have been confirmed in the Lahaina fire – local authorities said – The updated death toll is 53 dead”. Testimonies refer to apocalyptic scenes in the town of Lahaina, a tourist destination, where many people ran into the sea to escape the flames and where hundreds of buildings in the historic center are now destroyed.