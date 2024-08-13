Home World

The flames rage all night long, the power goes out in many places, firefighters and volunteers fight for houses – in the morning it becomes clear that there is a first fatality.

Athens – A woman has died in the massive fires in the north-east of the Greek capital Athens. According to media reports, firefighters found her body in the morning in a factory building that had burned down completely. Meanwhile, the fires have been contained in many places. Late in the evening, a fire department spokesman said that there were still active fires, but that they were under control for the time being. He could not give the all-clear: There are always new outbreaks, and the wind is expected to pick up again during the course of the day.

© Socrates Baltagiannis/

The flames reached the Athens suburbs of Vrilissia and Penteli on Monday afternoon, and many houses burned down or were damaged. Due to the enormous extent of the fires, which had expanded into a 30-kilometer-long front driven by the wind, the EU disaster mechanism was activated. Help is coming from the Czech Republic, France, Italy, Serbia, Romania and Turkey, among others. dpa