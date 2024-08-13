Major forest fires have put Greece on alert. However, the situation regarding the The spread of the flames has improved considerably on Tuesday, as there is no longer talk of an active front, but of hundreds of smaller and scattered outbreaks.you.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday in the town of Varnava, about 40 kilometres north of Athens, and spread rapidly southwards until it reached the urban fabric of the capital, forced the evacuation of more than 50,000 people and burned more than 10,000 hectares.

More than 700 firefighters with 200 trucks, six planes and an equal number of tanker helicopters They continue to operate in the area to prevent strong gusts of wind from rekindling the flames.

The images broadcast by the Greek press are devastating and show vast areas of completely burned forests, as well as dozens of houses, businesses and cars.

Fire truck in front of a small burned factory in the Chalandri area, near the city of Athens, Greece, on August 13, 2024, where a woman was found dead last night due to a forest fire Photo:EFE

They are still waiting for international help

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, announced this Monday that four countries of the European Union will send land and air resources to Greece to assist in the firefighting efforts.

“We are on the side of Greece in its fight against the devastating fires. The European Union is sending support from its ‘rescEU’ fleet: two planes from Italy and a helicopter from France. Firefighting teams from the Czech Republic and Romania have also been deployed,” the president of the European Executive said in a message on her X account.

Air and firefighting reinforcements from France, Italy, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Romania are expected to arrive on Tuesday, activated through the European Union Civil Protection Service, the newspaper reports. Efsyn.

According to the portal newsit.grmore than 30 people had to be transferred to hospitals with respiratory problems.

A firefighter was hospitalized “with severe burns on the feet and hands” and another suffered minor burns, the Fire Department reported.

Three hospitals – one for children with 24 children, another for military use and a third with 23 patients – and several children’s camps have had to be evacuated from the Penteli area.

A woman tends to an injured dog in the yard of a burned house, following a forest fire in the Vrilissia area. Photo:EFE

In addition, the Greek authorities A charred body was found at the headquarters of a company The fire brigade was found in the Vrilisia urban area, north of Athens. Initial reports from investigators suggest that the victim may be a 60-year-old woman, owner of the company where her body was found, “although this has not yet been confirmed due to the (poor) condition in which the body was found,” a Fire Brigade spokeswoman told EFE.

Fire affects the urban center of Athens

Although fires on the outskirts of Athens are very frequent during the summer, This is the first time that a fire has reached so close to the centre of the capital and affected the urban fabric of the city.

While current temperatures are more or less normal for the season, two extreme heat waves The drought that hit the country in June and July, with temperatures in some regions exceeding 44 degrees Celsius, has dried out vegetation, increasing the risk of fires.

Burnt vehicles are seen in the Chalandri area, near the city of Athens, Greece, on August 13, 2024. Photo:EFE

Greece also suffered a fateful summer last year, when dozens of fires burned a record 160,000 hectares (1.21% of its territory), while 28 people lost their lives in the flames.

