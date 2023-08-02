There Greece promises a free week in Rhodes, next spring or next autumn, to all tourists evacuated in recent days due to fires. It has announced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis explaining that “the Greek government, in collaboration with the local authorities, will offer a free week’s holiday in Rhodes to all those who have had to interrupt their holidays due to forest fires”.

Interviewed by the British broadcaster ITV, he said that the island is now “back to normal and is more welcoming than ever”, assuring that there are no more active fires on the island, after those that have affected 15% of its surface . “There have always been fires in the Mediterranean, the consequences have changed due to the intensity of climate change,” he added, explaining that the weather forecast for the next 15 days is good. “Greece is absolutely safe,” he concluded.