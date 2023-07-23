Fires out of control in Rhodes devastated by fires that have been burning the island for the past six days. Strong winds forecast for today could hamper firefighters’ efforts to put out the blazes on the Greek island, where about 30,000 people have been evacuated. Greece has been hit by a long spell of record heat which has made it difficult to contain the flames.

Read also

Local officials in Rhodes said yesterday they had rescued 30,000 people threatened by the fires, including more than 2,500 who had to be rescued on the beaches.

The fires during the night reached the village of Laerma, where they burned houses and a church, while many hotels were damaged by the flames which in some cases reached the sea. Authorities have warned that the battle to contain the flames, which rages on during the peak tourist season for Rhodes, will take several days.

“The largest evacuation operation” ever in Greece is underway in Rhodes. The spokesman for the fire brigade said it, according to which ten planes, eight helicopters, 266 firefighters, 49 trucks and hundreds of volunteers are currently involved in the operations to extinguish the flames.

The EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, wrote on Twitter that ”over 450 firefighters and 7 EU aircraft are operating in Greece while fires are raging throughout the country. Of these, 81 firefighters, 26 vehicles and three aircraft are helping local teams fight extreme wildfires in Rhodes”.

FARNESINA RECOMMENDS ALTERNATIVE DESTINATION

Since yesterday, the Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Unit and the embassy in Athens have been maintaining close contact with the Greek authorities, the Civil Protection and the compatriots present in Rhodes. The Greek Civil Protection has organized reception and collection centers and is facilitating transport to the airport of Rhodes and the ports available to allow boarding to further destinations. The locality of Lindos, for which the possibility of fires was initially feared and where many Italians are present, is however currently safe.

In general traffic on the island is rather congested. For those planning to leave for Rhodes, it is advisable to consider an alternative destination nearby and in any case take into account transport difficulties, advises the Farnesina in a note.

For all compatriots in any capacity present in Rhodes, we suggest registering on the site www.dovesiamonelmondo.it and to download the “Crisis Unit” App, free and available for all mobile phones. This will make it easier to receive all communications from the Crisis Unit.

In a tweet, the Farnesina reminds you to contact +390636225 for assistance or reports, also via SMS and write to [email protected].

ASTOI: “SENDING SPECIAL AIRCRAFT FOR THE RETURN OF ITALIANS”

“Astoi is in contact with the Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Unit for the appropriate triangulation between the Italian Embassy in Athens and the operators, in order to be able to better assist customers and speed up the exchange of information”. To say it is Astoi Confindustria Travel, the association that represents over 90% of the tour operating market in Italy. “Moreover, some operators are sending special aircraft which will probably arrive in Rhodes in the night to bring their customers back to Italy”, the association said. “The associated Tour Operators who plan the destination are experiencing many operational limitations due to the lack of information from the local Civil Protection”. Astoi reports that “the operators’ assistants are contacting their customers to provide all the necessary information and to understand to which collection center they have been sent by the local authorities”.

Many tourists present on the island at the moment are Alpitour customers. The company is taking steps to anticipate returns with several flights. Customers can contact the Alpitour dedicated assistance number +39-011-19682471.

In the face of out-of-control fires on the Greek island of Rhodes “la Fiavet Since the early hours of this morning, its agencies have already put into action to understand how many Italians – from our circuit – are in Rhodes”. This was reported to Adnkronos by the president of the Italian Federation of Travel and Tourism Business Associations, Giuseppe Ciminnisi, explaining that the national Fiavet – by practice – in critical cases consults the presidents of the regional Fiavet to get a detailed picture. And the machine “is already active” to be able to “give support” to our compatriots who could find themselves in difficulty.

The German group Tui has canceled the cancellation of all flights to the Greek island up to and including Tuesday, while those departing remain confirmed, to bring tourists home. The head of communication of the Tourism union international, Aage Dunhaupt, told dpa, specifying that the group’s airline is also offering the possibility of changing booked flights without any surcharge: “Passengers with scheduled arrival on Wednesday 26 July can rebook or change without an increase in costs”. In Rhodes with the Tui group there are about 39,000 tourists, 7,800 of whom were involved in the fires and evacuated.