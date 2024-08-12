Greece is burning. A large forest fire is devastating the area north of Athens, with the flames are approaching the northern outskirts of the cityThe Fire Brigade made this known, admitting that the situation is difficult to manage and that the fire cannot be controlled due to strong winds that are blowing across Attica, while many homes and properties have gone up in flames. At least 11 towns and villages have been evacuated, Greek authorities said.

The flames, up to 25 meters high, broke out yesterday afternoon and this morning affected several areas, including the ancient city of Marathon and Mount Penteli. At least three hospitals were evacuated.

Thousands of residents evacuated

Thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes. Firefighters from all over Greece have arrived in the area to support local law enforcement. Firefighter spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said that in the town of Varnavas, a convoy of 20 to 25 vehicles rescued people trapped by the flames. The fire then moved south to the village of Penteli, northeast of Athens.

Driven by gale force winds, the fire has reached a front of 20 kilometers todaydespite the “superhuman” efforts of firefighters, foresters and volunteers. Evacuation orders were issued for eleven villages and towns, including ancient Marathon, by mid-morning, as Greek authorities rushed to move residents from the affected areas. Large areas of Mount Pendeli were also engulfed in flames. Efforts to fight the fires have been hampered from the start by winds that are forecast to increase in intensity today. “The fire is uncontrollable and extremely aggressive.. It is constantly changing direction and this creates problems for both ground forces and air assets,” said Nikolaos Lavranos, president of the Panhellenic Federation of Fire Service Employees.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after cutting short his summer break on the island of Crete, returned to Athens to oversee the response in a nation where the memory of the 104 people who lost their lives when similar fires devastated the seaside resort of Mati six years ago has not been forgotten.

Risk Forecast Map

Meanwhile, last night, the Greek Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection published its latest fire risk forecast map, putting Several areas of the country are on red alert. These include, in addition to Attica (including the island of Kythera), Boeotia and Evia in Central Greece, the region of Argolis, Corinth and Laconia in the Peloponnese. A category four alert for very high risk of fires has been issued in seven other regions: from Eastern Macedonia and Thrace in the north to the island of Crete in the south.

The testimonies

“All the trees are burned,” a resident of Varnavas, in Attica, told the BBC, where the forest fire that broke out yesterday afternoon has so far burned 100 square kilometres of land by Sunday evening. “We don’t know what will happen next,” he said, “we don’t know if and when the fire will end.” “The fire front is huge,” he added. “It extends for more than 40 kilometres. The whole area that is burning here was occupied by olive trees, it was an agricultural area,” said another man who lives nearby. “All the residents here have olive groves or vines and they are all burned.”