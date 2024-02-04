The number of victims caused by forest fires in Chile which have spread to inhabited areas in the Valparaiso region has risen to 51. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá. “The situation in Valparaíso is the most delicate in these hours: it was undoubtedly the fire that caused the most human losses and probably the emergency situation, after the 2010 earthquake, with the most victims in Chile in recent times”, he declared the minister, adding that she feared that the number of victims could be “much higher than what we currently know”.

In fact, the 11 teams of experts from the forensic medical service responsible for recovering the bodies in the buildings that were destroyed by the flames, of which there are a thousand in total, are still at work. Tohá also added that they are investigating the possibility that one of these fires, the most serious one in Las Tablas, was arson.

“This is a cause for great concern, because the fact that a fire that causes such devastation and loss of human life was started intentionally constitutes a social alarm of the utmost gravity”, concluded the minister, specifying that the transport of fuels in bins was prohibited. .