ZRapidly spreading new fires threaten residents of the American state of California. In the Napa Valley wine region northeast of San Francisco, local authorities ordered numerous evacuations on Sunday (local time). Around 1,800 people would first have to leave their homes, the broadcaster CNN reported, citing Napa County’s spokeswoman Janet Upton. In a next step, the evacuation measures could be extended to a further 5,000 residents of the American west coast state. They have been threatened by the so-called glass fire since Sunday, which, according to the fire brigade, had spread to around 10 square kilometers within hours.

The authorities urged local residents to heed evacuation calls immediately. “The flames move pretty quickly and sometimes in unpredictable ways,” said Bill MacDonald of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in a video posted on Twitter. “We don’t always have the time or resources to come back and save you.”

Some of the photos showed buildings that were on fire, such as a hotel or the château of a winery in the otherwise tranquil town of St. Helena.

Residents in northern California were also threatened by a new fire. According to authorities, the so-called Zogg Fire burned down around 28 square kilometers on Sunday. The cause of both fires will be determined, it said.



Sparks spray from a tree in the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California.

:



Image: Reuters





According to the information, a heat wave increased the risk of forest fires in the region. In California, it will be particularly critical on Monday due to drought and winds, warned the American weather office. But even in parts of Oregon, Utah and New Mexico, the risk of fire is increased by the weather.

Dozens of major fires have raged on America’s west coast since mid-August. In California alone, according to Governor Gavin Newsom, over 19,000 emergency services are fighting these massive fires. According to the authorities, more than 7,600 buildings have been destroyed so far. The most severe fires in California’s recent history affected an area of ​​more than 14,600 square kilometers.