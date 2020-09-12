In August, the Brazilian Amazon misplaced 1,359 sq. kilometers of forest, which is similar to the realm of ​​one of many largest cities in South America, Sao Paulo, writes Russian newspaper…

In August, about 10,000 fires had been recorded in Brazilian forests. A complete of 6099 sq. kilometers of forests within the area have been misplaced for the reason that starting of 2020.

We are going to remind, Brazil prior to now 12 months seized the strongest forest fires. From January to August 2019, a fireplace destroyed about 2 million hectares of Amazonian forests.

Earlier, UN consultants of their report famous that from 1990 to 2020, the world’s forest space decreased by 178 million hectares, which roughly corresponds to the scale of Libya.