February 27, 2023
Fires | “Hökkeli” burns on an island near the center of Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
The rescue service was alerted about the fire at half past six in the evening. The fire is on the island about 50 meters from the beach.

Länsiväylän burns nearby. The rescue service was notified at half past six and arrived to state that there was almost nothing that could be done.

The fire is on the island, which is about 50 meters from the shoreline in front of the Lapinlahti park area. According to the rescue service, the fire is caused by smoke damage For the area of ​​Kamppi and the city center.

An uninhabited board building is completely destroyed in the fire. Picture: Petri Sajari HS

An uninhabited cottage covered with clapboards is burning on the island. At six o’clock there was only one wall left of the cottage.

“When we got there, the fire had already progressed far. Extinguishing the fire would have been a slow and tedious operation,” says the fire marshal on duty Kari Ursin.

According to Ursini, extinguishing the “shack” would have required the transportation of firefighting equipment on a surface rescue raft or, alternatively, breaking the ice in order to obtain firefighting water from the sea.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.


