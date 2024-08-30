Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2024 – 14:07

São Paulo, 30 – The Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply of the State of São Paulo reported that fires in the interior of São Paulo have affected 8,049 properties in 317 municipalities, distributed across 39 regions. Broadcast Agro (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), the secretariat explained that the numbers were obtained from the Regional Offices of the Comprehensive Technical Assistance Coordination (Cati), an agency within the department.

The Itapetininga region was the only one where there were no records of fires on rural properties, according to the survey.

The main production chains impacted by the fires include beef cattle farming, dairy cattle farming, sugarcane production, fruit farming, rubber farming, coffee farming, eucalyptus farming and beekeeping. The total loss is estimated at more than R$1 billion.

Last Monday, the state government announced that there were no more active fires. However, the possibility of fires increased again this Friday, with high temperatures and low humidity forecast between today and Sunday.

The Emergency Management Center (CGE) of the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo issued an alert on Thursday due to the high risk of fires in almost the entire state in the coming days.

The Fire Risk Map highlights the regions of Andradina, Araçatuba, Bauru and Jaú as critical areas, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees.

In other regions, such as Presidente Prudente, Assis, Marília and Ourinhos, temperatures can reach 34 degrees.

Civil Defense also predicts strong winds of up to 60 km/h, increasing the risk of fires spreading.