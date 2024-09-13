INPE survey shows 389 hotspots; Corumbá leads the list with 97 hotspots in the last 24 hours

The number of fires has been increasing in all biomes and in several Brazilian states in recent weeks. In Mato Grosso do Sul, around 40% of municipalities registered outbreaks. Data from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) indicate that 32 of the 79 cities registered 389 active hot spots from Tuesday to Wednesday (10-11.Sep.2024).

The lifting of the BDBurnings shows that fire affects the three biomes present in the state, with the largest part in the Pantanal (41.4%), followed by the Cerrado (35.5%) and the Atlantic Forest (23.1%). The city of Corumbá, in the Pantanal, leads with 97 outbreaks. Next are Porto Murtinho (45 outbreaks) and Jateí (41 outbreaks).

A concern that was previously concentrated in the Pantanal has now spread to other biomes and other states in Brazil. INPE highlights that 4 cities in Mato Grosso do Sul have not recorded rain for more than 100 days. Chapadão do Sul is the most affected city, with 150 days without rain, followed by Paranaíba, with 149 days without rain. In 3rd place is Cassilândia, with 147 days, and in 4th place, Costa Rica, with 109.

Pantanal

The Pantanal has been facing a series of fires since the beginning of the year that have already consumed 2.3 million hectaresrepresenting 15.61% of its total extension. The data was released by Lasa of UFRJ (Environmental Satellite Applications Laboratory of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) this Tuesday (Aug 29, 2024).

After a cold front passed through, the Lasa Alarm System issued an extreme fire danger alert for the Paraguay Basin in the Pantanal. Until next Saturday (August 31), most of the region will have adverse conditions for fighting fires, including by air, due to the high speed of fire propagation.

Closed

Already in Cerrado, the area affected by fire in August 2024 grew by 177%when compared to the same period last year. The data is from the Fire Monitor, Ipam (Amazon Environmental Research Institute) and the MapBiomas.

According to the report, the biome was the most affected by the August fires, with 2.4 million hectares affected. In 2023, 881.9 thousand hectares were affected. Read the full of the study (PDF – 3 MB).