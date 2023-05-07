Fires | Gunpowder warehouse caught fire in Russia, village evacuated

The warehouse caught fire as a result of a wildfire in the Sverdlovsk region of the Urals.

Wildfire set a gunpowder warehouse on fire on Saturday in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, Reuters reports. One village was evacuated due to the fire, but no one was reportedly injured, local authorities said on Telegram, according to Reuters.

The Sverdlovsdk region is located in the Urals in Western Siberia. On Saturday, the fire had spread to an area of ​​approximately one square kilometer.

According to the authorities, there is a risk that the fire will spread to other nearby villages in addition to the evacuated village of Pervomaisk – where the gunpowder warehouse that caught fire is located.

Abroad widespread wildfires raged in the same area already last week. Then at least one person died and hundreds were left homeless as a result of the fires. The governor of the region Yevgeny Kuvyashev described the wildfire situation as “critical” on social media, Reuters reports.