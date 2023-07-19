In Greece, the fight continues against the forest fires that have been raging for three days in the region west of Athens, where five Canadairs and eight helicopters are engaged to put out the fires. The other front is still not under control, near the town of Loutraki, in the Corinth region, where 4 Canadairs and three helicopters are in action.

The operations of the fire brigade teams were made even more complicated by the north-east wind, which should strengthen during the day with the risk of reinvigorating the fire front. A forest fire is also raging on the island of Rhodes, near the village of Apollona where the flames cover an area of ​​30 hectares, without currently threatening villages or inhabited areas.

The extraordinary heat wave that is also being recorded in Greece is worsening the drought situation in the country, and temperatures above 40 degrees are still expected for the coming weekend.