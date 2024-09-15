Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 7:30

Amid the climate crisis and the spread of fires across Brazil, the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini, stated, in an interview with Eldorado Radiothat more aggressive and urgent measures need to be taken to prevent the consequences of environmental destruction from becoming even more intense and severe.

For Astrini, despite the progress, efforts are still small and delayed. The expert says that governments need to “move from talking to acting.”

The main form of combat mentioned by Astrini is to toughen penalties for environmental crimes, especially those related to fires. Experts say that most of the fires that spread throughout Brazil are criminal – and not caused by electrical discharges, as is the case in other countries.

“Today, people don’t get caught. And if they do get caught, they get a fine and don’t pay it. They give them a basic food basket and walk out the front door. So, this crime goes completely unpunished,” says Astrini.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.