Fires | Five people died in an apartment building fire in Vantaa’s Hakunila

Vantaa An apartment fire broke out on the bottom floor of an apartment building in Hakunila’s Heporinte early Sunday morning, killing five people. The Itä-Uusimaa police informs about the matter.

The police were assigned to the target around 3:22 a.m.

According to the police, five people were rescued from the apartment, but despite resuscitation efforts, all died.

The case is transferred to the police investigation, and the police are investigating the cause of the fire.