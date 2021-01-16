Fires Five died in a cottage fire in northern Norway, among four children

The burnt cottage is located on an island in the municipality of Andöy.

Five people, four of them children, were missing on Saturday following a cottage fire in northern Norway. Police believe all five died in the fire. According to unconfirmed data, the children were under 16 years of age.

“This is a very sad case. We believe these five could not get out of the cottage and have lost their lives in the fire, ”said a police spokesman Per Erik Hagen to the broadcaster NRK.

The burnt cottage is located on an island in the municipality of Andöy.

In total the cottage had six people. One man managed to get out of the cottage and went to call for help. However, the coverage of the mobile phone network on the island is poor, and the man had to go several miles before he could call for help, the Norwegian newspaper VG told.

Police received an alarm at the scene at 4.30 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.