Fires Fire in Hesburger, Tampere Central Square, customers evacuated

The fire had left the electrical cable tray in the kitchen.

Tampere A fire broke out in Hesburger on the main square after half past eight on Thursday evening, says the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department.

The fire had left the kitchen electrical cable tray and spread to the surrounding structures.

Staff had spotted the fire and evacuated customers.

Rescue units extinguished the fire and the premises are ventilated. Hesburger is closed for the time being.

Tampere There have been fires in fast food restaurants around Central Market before. In 2010, Finland’s first McDonald’s burned badly when a fryer switch failure ignited a fire. The fire caused downtown value house million damage.