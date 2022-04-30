Sunday, May 1, 2022
Fires Fire control at the Parainen stone wool factory, after-fire-fighting and guarding work still takes hours

April 30, 2022
Nearly 30 rescue service units were extinguishing a fire in an industrial property in Parais, Finland.

In Parais A fire broke out early Saturday morning at the factory of Paroc oy, a manufacturer of stone wool insulation.

The Rescue Department of Southwest Finland received an alarm at 4.28.

According to the rescue service’s first release, there were 27 units present.

On-call firefighter Sebastian Holm said shortly before seven in the morning that the fire had been brought under control.

It was a soot fire in an industrial chimney.

“The soot fire remained in the industrial barrel and did not spread to the actual factory.”

“I can’t say at this point about the cause of the fire. The after-fire and security work will continue for at least a couple more hours with slightly fewer staff, so nothing surprising will happen, ”Holm said.

