Fires Fire at the Uusikaupunki car factory on a production line

The cause of the fire is in the battery module.
New Town the car factory has caught fire, which is extinguishing seven rescue units.
According to the Rescue Department of Southwest Finland, the battery module on the factory’s production line caught fire.
In September, it was announced that Valmet Automotive’s car plant would expand on a high schedule to large-scale production of high-voltage batteries for electric vehicles.
