Fires Fire at the Kotkamills plant of the forest industry company, the damage is estimated to be extensive

The fire has been extinguished, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

In Kotka a fire broke out at night at the peeling mill of the paper and board mill in the forest industry company Kotkamills. The rescue service reports this.

The on-call firefighter estimates that BTI has caused extensive damage as a result of the fire. According to the firefighter, the factory peeler cannot be used at the moment. According to him, in the fire, at least the log machine has been partially burned.

The firefighter said at dawn that the fire had already been extinguished but the cause of the fire was still unknown. The rescue service will find out the cause of the fire. There were no injuries in the fire.

The emergency center received a report of a fire on Satamakatu about a quarter to four in the morning.