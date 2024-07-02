Tuesday, July 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Fire at Kesko’s central warehouse in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | Fire at Kesko’s central warehouse in Vantaa
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the rescue service’s situation center, Kesko’s central warehouse has “a small fire at the beginning”.

Miscarriage a fire broke out at the central warehouse in Vantaa on Tuesday. According to the situation center of the rescue service of Central Uusimaa, it is a small start of the fire.

The rescue service was alerted to a large response to a building fire on Tuesday afternoon before five o’clock. 17 units were called to the scene.

#Fires #Fire #Keskos #central #warehouse #Vantaa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hundreds Detained After Anti-Syrian Protest in Turkey

Hundreds Detained After Anti-Syrian Protest in Turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]