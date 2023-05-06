A survey released by the Federal Police, this Friday (5), points to a 96.6% reduction in fire warnings originating from satellite images that accompany illegal mining activities in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, in comparison with the month of April of this year with April of 2022. Last year, 444 alerts were registered in April and, this year, only 18 in the same period.

Throughout this week, the PF reported that there was the destruction of camps, fuel and machinery found in the indigenous land, in places that still have mining activities in operation, in addition to having taken steps related to conflicts between indigenous people and invaders, reported in recent days.

On Saturday (29), an attack by prospectors against indigenous people resulted in the death of a Yanomami health agent and left two others injured.

The next day, one confrontation between security forces and miners caused the death of four invaders. The actions involve, in addition to the PF, agents of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), National Security Force and servants of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama).

At the beginning of the week, Ibama informed that, since the beginning of the Operation Liberation, for the removal of prospectors from the indigenous land, 327 camps of prospectors, 18 planes, two helicopters, hundreds of engines and dozens of rafts, boats and tractors were destroyed. Also seized were 36 tons of cassiterite, 26,000 liters of fuel, in addition to equipment used by criminals.