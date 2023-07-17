Fires | Evacuations were ordered in Greece due to a wildfire

It was reported in Illansuu that 1,200 children had been evacuated from a Greek holiday village.

17.7. 20:04

In Greece several beach resorts were ordered to be evacuated as a precaution due to the wildfire on Monday.

A wildfire broke out in the Kouvaras area, which is located about 50 kilometers southeast of the country’s capital, Athens.

Extinguishing the fire is hampered by strong winds, the speed of which in gusts may be over 16 meters per second.

“The police arrested a foreigner who allegedly caused the fire,” said the spokesperson of the fire department Yannis Artopios news agency AFP from early evening.

Since last week, Greece has been tormented by a heat wave, with which the mercury has risen to over 40 degrees in the central part of the country at its worst.