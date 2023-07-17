Tuesday, July 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Evacuations were ordered in Greece due to a wildfire

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | Evacuations were ordered in Greece due to a wildfire

It was reported in Illansuu that 1,200 children had been evacuated from a Greek holiday village.

In Greece several beach resorts were ordered to be evacuated as a precaution due to the wildfire on Monday.

It was reported in Illansuu that 1,200 children had been evacuated from a Greek holiday village.

A wildfire broke out in the Kouvaras area, which is located about 50 kilometers southeast of the country’s capital, Athens.

Extinguishing the fire is hampered by strong winds, the speed of which in gusts may be over 16 meters per second.

“The police arrested a foreigner who allegedly caused the fire,” said the spokesperson of the fire department Yannis Artopios news agency AFP from early evening.

Since last week, Greece has been tormented by a heat wave, with which the mercury has risen to over 40 degrees in the central part of the country at its worst.

#Fires #Evacuations #ordered #Greece #due #wildfire

See also  Athletics World Championships | The Japanese walked to a double victory, Aleksi Ojala distributed his strength correctly: "Järki stayed with us"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Protagonist of sex video in Guayaquil cable car breaks his silence due to scandal

Protagonist of sex video in Guayaquil cable car breaks his silence due to scandal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result