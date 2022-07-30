Saturday, July 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Estonian media: A Finnish yacht returns off Tallinn

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Finn a yacht caught fire on Saturday in the Gulf of Finland off Tallinn. The Estonian media reported on the matter Postman and Delphiand previously told about it in Finland Evening News. According to Postimees, the fire was still going on after dusk on Saturday.

According to the Estonian police and border guard authorities, the small vessel reported a technical fault shortly before four on Saturday. Shortly after the announcement, a fire broke out in the boat, from which thick black smoke spread into the air.

There were ten people on board at the time of the fire, who were quickly evacuated to a lifeboat. A passing ship picked up the people sitting on the edges of the lifeboat.

A pleasure boat caught fire in front of Kakumäki marina. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

#Fires #Estonian #media #Finnish #yacht #returns #Tallinn

See also  Putin confidante Gerhard Schröder is on “holiday” – in Moscow of all places
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Deadrop: The developer of Dr Disrespect launches the first demo of the shooter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.