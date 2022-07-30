Fires | Estonian media: A Finnish yacht returns off Tallinn

Finn a yacht caught fire on Saturday in the Gulf of Finland off Tallinn. The Estonian media reported on the matter Postman and Delphiand previously told about it in Finland Evening News. According to Postimees, the fire was still going on after dusk on Saturday.

According to the Estonian police and border guard authorities, the small vessel reported a technical fault shortly before four on Saturday. Shortly after the announcement, a fire broke out in the boat, from which thick black smoke spread into the air.

There were ten people on board at the time of the fire, who were quickly evacuated to a lifeboat. A passing ship picked up the people sitting on the edges of the lifeboat.

A pleasure boat caught fire in front of Kakumäki marina. The cause of the fire is still unknown.