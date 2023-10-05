Everything is fine summer the news is filled with fires which affect wooded or bushy areas, cultivated or uncultivated land. You may have seen videos of electric cars or bus which catch fire, like the latest tragic news of the accident in Mestre, in which the electric bus caught fire after falling into the void from Rizzardi flyover in Mestre.

Speaking of electric vehicles that have caught fire, let’s remember the fires of bus electrical which the media in Italy have little talked about. Let’s try to understand what happened, where and why.

Electric bus fire in Mestre

On Tuesday 2 October 2023 a tragic accident occurred in Mestre where an electric bus fell from the ramp of the Rizzardi flyover, going partially up in flames on impact after about ten meters of flight. The impact damaged the batteries which caught fire. On board the vehicle there were passengers of different nationalities, including Ukrainian, German, Croatian, French citizens and the Italian driver, Alberto Rizzotto and 21 deaths and 15 injuries were recorded.

The electric bus crashed from the Mestre overpass

Unfortunately, the official budget matters 21 victims, including two children and a teenager, while there are 15 injured, five of whom are in serious condition. The rescue operations were complex and lasted several hours.

The dynamics of the accident have not yet been clarified. The Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation. The main causes under consideration by the judiciary include a possible risky maneuver of another bus, an illness of the driver or a mechanical problem on the vehicle. The terrible structural conditions of the guardrail after the impact did not allow the bus to be brought back onto the road and instead it flew into space.

The video of the accident of the electric bus that falls from the Mestre overpass

The prosecutor confirmed the seizure of the guard rail, the fall zone of the bus and the ‘black box’ of the vehicle. A has also emerged hole of about two meters in the guardrail, which is part of the structure and could be instrumental in the fall of the bus. The municipality stated that the gate was used for security and maintenance purposes.

Electric vehicle fires

TO Paris two distinct occurred electric vehicle firesmore precisely electric buses, Bluebus of the Bolloré Group. Two incidents in a single month in April 2022 raised the alarm safety so much so as to force the RATPParis’ public transport operator, to temporarily withdraw from service 149 electric buses produced by the Bluebus brand.

Electric buses on fire in Paris

In the center of Paris they occurred two electric bus fires while they were on duty. The first near the national library of the French capital, while the second on avenue Saint-Germain, right in the center.

Electric bus on fire in central Paris VIDEO

In the first case the fire was caught on camera, with the video showing the flames engulfing the electric bus roofwhere the batteries are located. Similar dynamics also for the other case, where the electric bus on fire was completely destroyed.

Bluebus electric buses are equipped with 441 kWh lithium metal polymer (LMP) batterieswhich offer an autonomy of approx 320km. The batteries are located on the roof and rear of the bus.

After the fires, 149 Bluebus electric buses were stopped as a precaution. The RATP, the public transport operator of Paris can count well in its fleet of 4,700 vehicles 500 electric busesprovided by Bolloré, Alstom and CNH’s Heuliez Bus.

Electric buses on fire in Germany

L’electric bus fire alarm it also came from Germanywith 3 distinct cases, including the one involving a deposit of Stuttgart where they went 25 buses set on fireof which two with electric driveso much so as to induce the Munich transport company (MVG) to put out such electric vehicles as a precaution. News from a couple of years ago.

What happened?

In the warehouse of Stuttgart they were on fire 25 buses of which 2 were electric, one of which caused the fire. In Germany the case has been much discussed especially in the research of causesthat is, who and what generated the flames that destroyed a fleet of electric buses.

Electric buses on fire in Stuttgart depot

What is certain is that the fire started while one of the electric buses was charging and that the cause is due to a technical defect. The investigators came to this conclusion after checking the data of fire alarm system and associated temperature sensors.

Electric buses on fire in Hanover and Düsseldorf

Stuttgart was not an isolated case because another one occurred in Germany in the same year fire in a bus depot to Hanover. The flames destroyed five electric buses, two hybrid buses, a diesel bus and a touring bus.

The lithium batteries of burning electric buses represented a challenging challenge for firefighters, as they were difficult to tame. The e-buses they were then withdrawn from service.

The flames broke out while charging an electric bus

Similar dynamics also in the warehouse Rheinbahn in Düsseldorf, with 38 buses destroyed by fire. Among these were 8 electric vehicles which were charging at the time of the fire.

Lithium battery recalls

Technology moves forward: the problems that caused electric bus fires have been identified with appropriate modifications applied to the lithium battery system and charging system. All other electric buses in circulation have been recalled and updated.

Electric bus

There are many in circulation in Europe fully electric buses. Only the builder Karsan has a large fleet of over 200 electric vehicles in service in 30 European cities. These buses, 8 meters long, have a 230 kW and 2,500 Nm electric motor of torque with 5 44 kWh batteries developed by BMWfor a total capacity of 220 kWh which recharge in 5 hours in AC and 3 hours in DC.

An electric bus Atak used in Germany

Lithium battery fire

Speaking of lithium battery firesa conference on the safety of “Lithium ion batteries”on 7 October 2022 in Gorizia of which we will soon give separate news.

