Fires Eight people were evacuated from a burning semi-detached house in Porvoo

The fire was spotted by a neighbor who went to wake the sleeping residents.

In Porvoo eight people were evacuated from a semi-detached house burning at night, the Eastern Uusimaa Rescue Department tells STT.

The fire broke out in a 300-square-foot semi-detached house at about one at night. Firefighter Timo Tähtinen according to the fire had been spotted by a resident of the opposite house, who went to awaken the sleeping residents of the burning house.

“At the same time, the resident of the second apartment had also woken up to the roar of the fire.”

Parents, grandparents and one child had been present in one apartment, and parents and one child in the other, Tähtinen says.

Fire suspected to have originated from a candle on the terrace of the house.

“All the traces of a lot suggest that the fire spread through it,” Tähtinen says.

The fire in the semi-detached house also threatened the next building, where, among other things, the windows shattered due to the heat.

“It was pretty close that there was no fire in another building.”

In the semi-detached house, the fire spread to the roof structures, which were completely destroyed. The living quarters suffered significant smoke and water damage, but personal injury was avoided.

Rescue Department got fire under control in about three countries at night. Among other things, darkness and difficult conditions made rescue work difficult.

“The house was located at the end of a street in a densely built-up area. We didn’t get the equipment very close, but we had to work on a ladder, ”says Tähtinen.

He estimates that the post-fire guarding and clearing will continue for about half a day.