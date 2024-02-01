PIn parallel to the special Ukraine summit of EU heads of state and government, farmers have blocked parts of Brussels. Around 1,300 tractors rolled into the Belgian capital, the police said on Thursday. Because of the extensive barriers around the summit building, the protests were concentrated around the EU Parliament. Demonstrating farmers lit smoke bombs and set fires with pallets. A few threw eggs at the building.

Objects were set on fire in front of the buildings, the police protected the main entrance with barbed wire and units in protective gear, as could be seen in photos on Thursday. In some cases there were clashes with objects being thrown and tear gas being used.

Because of the protests in front of parliament, employees were asked to be careful by the administration. “It is strongly recommended that you do not approach the demonstrations or take photos.” Some entrances were closed so that demonstrators could not enter the building. EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “We should not focus on blaming those who are protesting, but rather say that we are listening to you.” As a parliament, we believe that no one's voice should be ignored .

Farmers are demanding less bureaucracy and higher subsidies. “Stop Mercosur” could also be read on one of the posters, a reference to the planned free trade agreement with South America. According to police, most of the participants in the protest came from Belgium, but farmers were also expected from France and Germany.







Understanding and willingness to compromise

In view of massive farmers' protests, governments and the EU Commission are signaling a willingness to compromise. A number of EU heads of government expressed their understanding for the rallies on Thursday before the start of the EU summit. Ireland's government announced opposition to the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. Farmers' associations fear price pressure from easier agricultural imports from Latin America. The EU Commission had already announced exceptions to environmental requirements for farmers in the past few days and wants to reduce competition from Ukrainian grain imports.

A number of EU heads of state and government discussed the agricultural issue on Wednesday evening, and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban also met with farmers. Farmers in several countries have been protesting for weeks against fuel and fertilizer prices, environmental protection requirements and competition from outside Europe. Leading politicians are concerned that the protests could drive voters away from right-wing nationalist parties in the European elections at the beginning of June.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo welcomed the fact that the EU Commission has extended the exemptions from requirements. This involves disused arable land for environmental protection. “It would be better not to extend this for just one year,” he said. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar demanded that the EU refrain from imposing new requirements in the coming years. The federal government had promised to reduce bureaucracy and wants to decide by summer how it can relieve the burden on farmers.







Ukrainian agricultural imports face resistance

Polish and Eastern European farmers in particular have demonstrated against agricultural imports from Ukraine in recent months. They see their business at risk because import duties on deliveries from Ukraine have been suspended because of the war. The EU is in a conflict of objectives because it actually wants to stabilize the Ukrainian economy, which has been hit by the war. As a concession to EU farmers, the EU Commission proposed limiting agricultural imports from Ukraine.

The import tariffs should therefore remain suspended for another year until June 2025. However, tariffs could be levied on products such as poultry, eggs and sugar if more of these are imported into the EU than the average for 2022 and 2023.

Ireland joined French opposition to the ratification of the EU's trade deal with the South American Mercosur states. “Mercosur cannot be ratified in its current form,” said Varadkar. It is not fair to accept agricultural imports from countries that do not have the same environmental regulations as the EU. Therefore, legally binding commitments from the Mercosur states to protect the environment are necessary.