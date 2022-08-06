Forest fires continued, Saturday, in the Galicia region in northwestern Spain, where firefighters are battling six fires that have destroyed at least three thousand hectares in conjunction with the third heat wave in Spain in just two months.
An alert was issued about the fire in the “Boiro” region, where since Thursday the fire has burned at least 1,200 hectares near populated areas, according to information provided by the Galicia region on Saturday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, Jose Luis Pinheiro, the mayor of nearby Apubra do Caraminal, warned that “the situation is still complicated and helicopters are not enough to control all the fire spots.”
Local media reported that about 700 people had been evacuated from this coastal area.
The local government in the Galicia region also reported that the fire, which broke out in the town of “Veren” on Wednesday, “is developing positively”, and its damage has stabilized, with the destruction of 600 hectares “without risks to the population”.
The authorities believe that the fire was deliberate in this town near the northern border of Portugal.
In total, the fire has destroyed at least 2,950 hectares of land in Galicia since the start of the third heat wave in Spain last weekend.
Temperatures have fallen slightly since Thursday.
Since the start of the year, 366 fires have destroyed nearly 230,000 hectares in Spain according to the European Forest Fire Information System, making it the most fire-affected country in the European Union this year.
Experts believe that the increase in heat waves is a direct result of climate warming, which increases their intensity, frequency and duration.
