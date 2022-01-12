Wednesday, January 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires Detached house burns on Kulosaari in Helsinki – smoke spreads into the environment, windows and doors of nearby houses must be kept closed

by admin
January 12, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It is not yet known whether the fire caused any injuries.

Helsinki A detached house is returning on Kulosaari, which the rescue service is currently extinguishing with the help of several units.

The Helsinki City Rescue Department has warned that smoke will be released into the environment from the fire. Residents nearby are asked to keep the windows and doors closed and any air conditioning available. However, no official hazard statement has been issued for the area.

STT was told by the rescue service before half past four in the morning that it was not yet known whether the fire had caused any injuries. The rescue service has since said in a follow-up release that there have been no injuries in the fire.

.
#Fires #Detached #house #burns #Kulosaari #Helsinki #smoke #spreads #environment #windows #doors #nearby #houses #closed

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

'Spider-Man: no way home': torrents from illegal downloads have a hidden virus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.