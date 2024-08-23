Friday, August 23, 2024
Fires | Detached house being destroyed in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2024
in World Europe
Fires | Detached house being destroyed in Vantaa
The detached house in Vantaa’s Korso was in open flames when the rescue service arrived. The shutdown will continue well into the morning and night.

Town house caught fire in Korso, Vantaa, in a detached house area.

The rescue service was alerted to the matter on Friday after 6 p.m. Several units were still putting out the fire after 8 p.m. in the evening.

Chief on duty of the central Uusimaa rescue service Markus Kuosmanen says that the extinguishing work will continue until late in the morning.

He estimates that the building will probably be completely destroyed in the fire.

“It was in flames when we arrived,” says Kuosmanen.

According to Kuosmanen, the police are investigating the cause of the fire.

