Fires Dead in Joroinen found in the ruins of a detached house destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve

In Joroinen The deceased was found in a detached house destroyed in the Hyttilänkylä fire in Southern Savonia, the Eastern Finland Police Department says in a press release.

The emergency center received a bystander report of the fire on Christmas Eve at about half past three at night.

The detached house was completely destroyed by fire. The deceased found in the ruins is suspected to be a resident of the house, according to police. BTI said on Thursday that the detached house was about 80 square meters and was wooden.

Police will continue to investigate the cause of the fire and the cause of death.