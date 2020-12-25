No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires Dead in Joroinen found in the ruins of a detached house destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 25, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The emergency center received a bystander report of the fire on Christmas Eve at about half past three at night.

In Joroinen The deceased was found in a detached house destroyed in the Hyttilänkylä fire in Southern Savonia, the Eastern Finland Police Department says in a press release.

The emergency center received a bystander report of the fire on Christmas Eve at about half past three at night.

The detached house was completely destroyed by fire. The deceased found in the ruins is suspected to be a resident of the house, according to police. BTI said on Thursday that the detached house was about 80 square meters and was wooden.

Police will continue to investigate the cause of the fire and the cause of death.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Farmer agitation intensified against agricultural laws, toll tax collection stopped on most highways in Haryana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.