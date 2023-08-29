Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Dangerous start of a fire at a gas factory in Riihimäki – a ceiling light caught fire, a “considerable number” of gas cylinders in the same space

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | Dangerous start of a fire at a gas factory in Riihimäki – a ceiling light caught fire, a “considerable number” of gas cylinders in the same space

The first unit that arrived on the scene was able to put out the fire.

On Riihimäki was the ingredients for a dangerous fire the night before Tuesday, according to the release of the Kanta-Häme rescue service.

The situation happened at the Linde gas plant in Agankatu. According to the fire marshal on duty, the ceiling light had caught fire in a room where a considerable number of gas cylinders are stored.

The staff noticed the fire and called for help at half past two in the morning. 13 units went on the journey, the first of which extinguished the fire.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire did not have time to spread from the light fixture. If that had happened, there would have been a “potential” for a dangerous situation.

#Fires #Dangerous #start #fire #gas #factory #Riihimäki #ceiling #light #caught #fire #considerable #number #gas #cylinders #space

See also  Russian attack | In Ukraine, you have to be prepared for the fact that you will soon have to know how to live as you did several generations ago
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia says it has detected two US drones in the Black Sea

Russia says it has detected two US drones in the Black Sea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result