Fires Commercial building on fire in Iiti – at least one seriously injured and people evacuated

January 18, 2021
The rescue service received a report of the fire at half past four in the morning at Merrankuja in Kausala.

In Päijät-Häme In Iiti, a fire in a commercial building has seriously injured one person and at least four people have been exposed to smoke, reports the rescue service to BTI.

People have also had to be evacuated, but the rescue services do not know how to estimate the number of evacuees. In addition to the Commercial Space, the building also houses residential apartments.

The rescue service received a report of the fire at half past four in the morning at Merrankuja in Kausala. There are a dozen rescue units on site.

No information is available on the cause of the fire. The fire has now been taken over and the situation is calm, the rescue service reports.

