Fires | Clothes left to dry by workers started a sauna fire in Vantaa

The workers had apparently used the housing company's sauna facilities as a place to take a break. The rescue service is reminded that the sauna may not be used to dry clothes.

An apartment building clothes left to dry in the communal sauna started a fire in Vantaa's Länsimäki on Saturday evening during the day.

The sauna of the housing association located in Länsimäki's Taivaskero had turned on automatically, causing the clothes left near the stove to catch fire.

“The workers' clothes were drying in the sauna room. The house has a plumbing repair, and the sauna rooms have apparently been used as a break room”, fire chief on duty at the Keski-Uusimaa rescue service Tommi Leppioja tells.

Leppiojan according to the report, the sauna was destroyed to the point of repair and there was also smoke damage to the corridor leading to the sauna. Personal injuries were avoided.

The resident of the house had noticed the fire when the smoke had already spread to the corridor.

Leppioja says that he has never come across a similar situation in his career.

“You are not allowed to put clothes to dry above the stove even at home, let alone in a public sauna.”

Leppioja reminds you that under no circumstances should you dry clothes or things in the sauna.