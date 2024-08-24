Two fatalities in Urupês and 17 roads closed due to intense fires and dense smoke; SP records 2,316 outbreaks in the last 48 hours

The State of São Paulo recorded an alarming number of 2,316 fire outbreaks in the last 48 hours, according to data from Inpe (National Institute for Space Studies and Research). The index places the region ahead of areas traditionally more affected by fires, such as Mato Grosso and Pará.

The fires covered several cities with smoke, leading to the closure of 17 highways. In addition, they resulted in the death of two employees of a plant in Urupês, who were trying to fight the flames. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), established a crisis cabinet and carried out a flyover of the most affected areas to assess the damage.

The State Civil Defense has placed 34 cities on high alert for wildfires. Of these, 24 are facing active fire outbreaks. Low air humidity and a heat wave are increasing the risk of new outbreaks. Air quality in São Paulo has plummeted, with the sky over the capital taking on a reddish hue late Friday afternoon, an optical phenomenon caused by the refraction of sunlight in the dust and soot from the fires.

The main source of smoke reaching São Paulo comes from the southern Amazon, in the so-called deforestation arc. Winds change direction due to the Andes mountain range, bringing smoke to states such as Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo. The situation is aggravated by fires in the interior of São Paulo, contributing to the worsening of air quality in the capital.

In the face of dry days and poor air quality, the population is advised to adopt preventive measures. It is necessary to stay informed about pollution levels, avoid outdoor exercise during times of high sunlight, keep environments ventilated, and prioritize hydration and the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Special care should be taken with the elderly and children, watching for signs of dehydration and respiratory problems.

Watch the videos:

My city had a hellish day today, as did others here in the interior of São Paulo. The fire took over all the surroundings of the city, the smoke is claustrophobic and the day GOT DARK; pic.twitter.com/RlXmlhE4DU — jess ୨ৎ (@holyfvcksep) August 23, 2024

Several cities in the interior of São Paulo are in a state of emergency due to fire risk and many have been engulfed in smoke. Here in my city, the sky has been completely covered since the afternoon. It’s super weird! Look at this whirlwind of fire in Pitangueiras recorded by a resident. 😱 pic.twitter.com/1bjSn3DDaa — Keka Rueda (@keka_rueda) August 23, 2024