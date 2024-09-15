Fires | Chair cushion on your balcony in Merihaa

Fires|A chair cushion that caught fire caused a threatening situation in an apartment building in Helsinki’s Merihaa on Sunday.

Helsinki the rescue service was alerted about a medium-sized building fire at Hakaniemenranta 14 around half past six in the evening. Seven units were called to the scene.

Firefighter on duty Tarmo Helander says that a chair cushion had caught fire on the balcony of the apartment building. The fire department extinguished the fire before it could spread.

First aid checked the resident’s condition. The apartment suffered smoke damage, but the situation caused no danger or damage to bystanders.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the cause of the fire was the resident’s own carelessness.