Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Chair cushion on your balcony in Merihaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | Chair cushion on your balcony in Merihaa
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A chair cushion that caught fire caused a threatening situation in an apartment building in Helsinki’s Merihaa on Sunday.

Helsinki the rescue service was alerted about a medium-sized building fire at Hakaniemenranta 14 around half past six in the evening. Seven units were called to the scene.

Firefighter on duty Tarmo Helander says that a chair cushion had caught fire on the balcony of the apartment building. The fire department extinguished the fire before it could spread.

First aid checked the resident’s condition. The apartment suffered smoke damage, but the situation caused no danger or damage to bystanders.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the cause of the fire was the resident’s own carelessness.

#Fires #Chair #cushion #balcony #Merihaa

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]