The Canadian GP is not in danger

In the past few hours, the fires that have affected Canada have raised questions about the actual conduct of the Grand Prix, scheduled in Montreal for Sunday 18 June. The air quality at the circuit, however, appears to be better than many other areas in the area. This was stated by Canadian government sources, who therefore confirm how the grand prize for now does not risk any cancellation.

What happened in Quebec

In the last two weeks the province of Quebec has been marred by the increase in forest fires: just 48 hours ago there were 150 active. The northerly winds pushed the thick smoke towards the south of the province, making the air unbreathable for the citizens and creating a pall in the vicinity of the circuit.

Alert also in the United States

Locals have been strongly advised to avoid physical activities outdoors and to keep windows closed as much as possible. Over 10,000 people have even had to leave their homes and it is today’s news that – as a result of the fires in Quebec – the air quality has even worsened in the eastern states of the United States: a New York firefighters will distribute free N95 masks, similar to FFP2, to protect themselves from smoke and ash, maximum alert even in Washington until Tuesday.

It’s reasonable to believe that without the break, the Montreal weekend would have been significantly more shaky. The maximum alert should return in time for the weekend of interest for Formula 1: barring unforeseen deteriorations, the calendar will remain 22 races. It would have been a double insult just a few weeks after the cancellation of the Imola Grand Prix following the terrible floods that hit Emilia-Romagna.