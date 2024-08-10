Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Bystanders extinguished a wildfire on the island with buckets – “Today even exceptional”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | Bystanders extinguished a wildfire on the island with buckets – “Today even exceptional”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The only task left for the rescue service was to put out the fires.

Bystanders meritorious action prevented the wildfire from spreading in Ilomantsi’s Petkelsaari on Saturday. The island is located in Petkeljärvi right next to Petkeljärvi National Park.

The rescue service of North Karelia received an alert about a medium-sized wildfire shortly before one in the afternoon.

According to the rescue service, a bystander had noticed smoke and gone by boat to the island, where he had observed flames.

After this, he had called the emergency center and started carrying water with a water bucket to prevent the fire from spreading. Another bystander had arrived at the scene and helped prevent the spread of the fire with a bucket as well.

Rescue personnel upon arrival at the island, there was only a lot of smoke and no visible flames. The fire department extinguished the smoldering fires.

The fire area was limited to the northern end of the elongated island and had a size of about 750 square meters. The fire marshal on duty Maki Rimpiläinen according to the island, the forest grows densely, and there are no buildings there.

In its announcement, the North Karelia rescue service thanked passers-by for their exemplary actions.

According to Rimpläinen, nowadays, for example, in connection with traffic accidents, it is common for bystanders to report accidents, but do nothing else themselves.

“Nowadays, it’s even exceptional that bystanders start doing this kind of activity,” Rimpiläinen describes Petkelsaari’s case to HS.

There were no injuries from the wildfire. The cause of the fire is currently unclear, but according to Rimpiläinen, there had been a thunderstorm in the area.

#Fires #Bystanders #extinguished #wildfire #island #buckets #Today #exceptional

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
University of Texas offers 100% scholarship to Mexicans who meet these requirements

University of Texas offers 100% scholarship to Mexicans who meet these requirements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]