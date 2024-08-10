Fires | Bystanders extinguished a wildfire on the island with buckets – “Today even exceptional”

Fires|The only task left for the rescue service was to put out the fires.

Bystanders meritorious action prevented the wildfire from spreading in Ilomantsi’s Petkelsaari on Saturday. The island is located in Petkeljärvi right next to Petkeljärvi National Park.

The rescue service of North Karelia received an alert about a medium-sized wildfire shortly before one in the afternoon.

According to the rescue service, a bystander had noticed smoke and gone by boat to the island, where he had observed flames.

After this, he had called the emergency center and started carrying water with a water bucket to prevent the fire from spreading. Another bystander had arrived at the scene and helped prevent the spread of the fire with a bucket as well.

Rescue personnel upon arrival at the island, there was only a lot of smoke and no visible flames. The fire department extinguished the smoldering fires.

The fire area was limited to the northern end of the elongated island and had a size of about 750 square meters. The fire marshal on duty Maki Rimpiläinen according to the island, the forest grows densely, and there are no buildings there.

In its announcement, the North Karelia rescue service thanked passers-by for their exemplary actions.

According to Rimpläinen, nowadays, for example, in connection with traffic accidents, it is common for bystanders to report accidents, but do nothing else themselves.

“Nowadays, it’s even exceptional that bystanders start doing this kind of activity,” Rimpiläinen describes Petkelsaari’s case to HS.

There were no injuries from the wildfire. The cause of the fire is currently unclear, but according to Rimpiläinen, there had been a thunderstorm in the area.