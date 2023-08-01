Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Fires | At the Saarioinen factory in Valkeakoski, the bakery oven caught fire

August 1, 2023
Fires | At the Saarioinen factory in Valkeakoski, the bakery oven caught fire

No injuries were caused by the fire. The fire has been extinguished.

Saarioinen a fire broke out at the factory in Valkeakoski on Tuesday around eight in the evening.

The fire marshal on duty says that the fire started in the 30-meter-long oven on the bakery side.

“The workers successfully extinguished the fire before the fire brigade arrived,” says the fire chief.

A total of 19 emergency services units were called to the scene.

Employees was evacuated from the building, and the fire department extinguished the fire. The fire department checked the surrounding premises to make sure that the fire has not spread.

According to the fire marshal, there were no injuries. The assessment of material damage is still in progress.

The fire was extinguished, and most of the units had left the scene by 9 p.m.

